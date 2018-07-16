See Why Russell & Aoki Lee Simmons Think Ming Lee's New Hair Looks Like 'A Violent Rapper'

#Couplecam: Karrueche Destroys Little Booty Shamers In Skintight Catsuit During Date Night
Russell Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons have ganged up Ming Lee Simmons once again…all in good fun, of course. Aoki is notorious for playfully trolling her big sis on Instagram, and a few times their dad partakes in their little comment section war.
This time Russell posted a pic of his oldest, who he shares with Kimora Lee Simmons, sporting pink locks with a slightly shady caption that only a dad can get away with.
Check it out for yourself:
You can always count on Aoki to come through with a read. “Omg guys check it out my sister the violent rapper 😂😂” she wrote. She followed up with another comment, “Yeah she’s wild she be up at like 4am making banana pancakes cause she woke up craving them...that’s real gang stuff right there. Good lord the VIOLENCE."
Of course, Ming stepped in to defend herself from her shameless family. “@aokileesimmons hey... They were good pancakes don't hate,” she responded to her “haters.” If you're wondering, Ming confirmed that her new pink hair is just a wig, because Kimora would never have it. “@mz.richh 100p not going to dye my hair, mama would kill me,” she added.
What do you think of Ming Lee Simmons’ pink hair? Is she giving you Nicki Minaj or violent rapper vibes?
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage for Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation)
