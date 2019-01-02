See Usher's Freshly Permed Hair That's Leaving The Internet Confused AF

Long hair, don't care...

Usher is that you? 

That seems to be the question that’s riddling the internet after the R&B singer resurfaced for the new year with a brand new hairdo!

Taking a page from Yung Joc’s signature straightened and coifed hairstyle, Usher can be seen styling in a permed pompadour swoop that’s leaving many confused.

Keep scrolling to see his new 'do for yourself.

Rat Pack 2019

Is this a new bachelor look for the R&B crooner, who is in the process of a divorce with his estranged wife, Grace Miguel? Maybe. 

Forever Young #BoyBad #AmunRa

With Beverly Hills, California, as his background, a retro car by his side, and the photo’s caption reading, “Rat Pack 2019”—we think it’s safe to say the 40-year-old is working on a new project.

Either way, fans hilariously reacted to his new look.

Completely unfazed, Usher took to his IG Live to share a full view of his freshly curled look. 

What do you think of the singer's new 'do? Drop a line in the comments!

