See Usher's Freshly Permed Hair That's Leaving The Internet Confused AF

Tekashi69 Gets A Jail Visit And A Handful Of Booty From His Ride Or Die
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Usher is that you?
That seems to be the question that’s riddling the internet after the R&B singer resurfaced for the new year with a brand new hairdo!
Taking a page from Yung Joc’s signature straightened and coifed hairstyle, Usher can be seen styling in a permed pompadour swoop that’s leaving many confused.
Keep scrolling to see his new 'do for yourself.
Is this a new bachelor look for the R&B crooner, who is in the process of a divorce with his estranged wife, Grace Miguel? Maybe.
With Beverly Hills, California, as his background, a retro car by his side, and the photo’s caption reading, “Rat Pack 2019”—we think it’s safe to say the 40-year-old is working on a new project.
Either way, fans hilariously reacted to his new look.
Completely unfazed, Usher took to his IG Live to share a full view of his freshly curled look.
What do you think of the singer's new 'do? Drop a line in the comments!
(Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS