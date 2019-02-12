This 27-Year-Old Just Secured A $1M Investment For Her All-Natural Beauty Brand

Secure the bag! That’s exactly what 27-year-old Muhga Eltigani is doing after securing a $1 million investment from Shea Moisture co-founder Rich Dennis for her all-natural hair-care line, NaturAll Club! “What’s cooler than having Rich Dennis, founder of one of the largest beauty brands, Shea Moisture, say that @naturallclub will become the next big thing in beauty? Having him invest $1M to help you do it,” Muhga happily captioned an Instagram photo at dinner sealing the deal.

“Welcome to the team, Rich! I’m humbled that you selected us as your first haircare product investment.” Created using a single blender in her college dorm room, NaturAll Club has become all the rage for WOC with all-natural curls due to its use of all-natural ingredients including avocados, oils and butters.

Now, the brand is getting all the funding it needs to really make its mark in the beauty industry. Yes, sis! ICYMI: The avocado-based product went viral back in 2017 when Muhga invested $18K of her own savings into her own business. “I started making hair products in a college dorm room,” she shared in website's bio. “Frustrated with commercial hair products that left my hair dry and brittle, and supported by a small YouTube following, I committed to a three-month journey of using only fresh and natural ingredients in my hair.” With long 32-inch hair and a growing YouTube following, NaturAll Club was born, and Muhga hasn’t looked back!

While her products have yet to be placed in retail stores, we are sure with the extra cash, items will be flying off of shelves.

You’ve got to love #BlackGirlMagic.

Written by BET Staff