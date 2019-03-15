Method Acting! Lupita Nyong'o Tries A New Look With Red Contacts While Promoting Her Horror Film, 'Us'

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Lupita Nyong'o showed up to the Us movie premiere ready for people to talk!
Ditching her signature brightly colored red carpet attire, the 36-year-old went edgy in a plaid and sequin Attico dress paired with gold Aquazzura sandals.
As if switching from her signature style wasn't enough, the actress opted for bright red contacts at the horror movie premiere.
She even posted a photo to Instagram showing off her red eyes with the caption, "Seeing red."
Keep scrolling to see her contacts below:
People quickly took in her comments with positive reactions. "Those eyes tho," one commenter shared followed by a heart eyes emoji. "I’m in love with your face," another commented.
What do you think of the red contacts? Drop a comment below.
(Photo:Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS