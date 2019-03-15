Method Acting! Lupita Nyong'o Tries A New Look With Red Contacts While Promoting Her Horror Film, 'Us'

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Lupita Nyong'o attends the screening of 'Us' at Picturehouse Central on March 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

She showed up to the "Us" premiere "seeing red."

Published 14 hours ago

Lupita Nyong'o showed up to the Us movie premiere ready for people to talk!

Ditching her signature brightly colored red carpet attire, the 36-year-old went edgy in a plaid and sequin Attico dress paired with gold Aquazzura sandals.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Lupita Nyong'o attends the screening of 'Us' at Picturehouse Central on March 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)
(Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

As if switching from her signature style wasn't enough, the actress opted for bright red contacts at the horror movie premiere.

She even posted a photo to Instagram showing off her red eyes with the caption, "Seeing red."

Keep scrolling to see her contacts below: 

Seeing Red. #UsMovie

People quickly took in her comments with positive reactions. "Those eyes tho," one commenter shared followed by a heart eyes emoji. "I’m in love with your face," another commented. 

What do you think of the red contacts? Drop a comment below. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo:Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

