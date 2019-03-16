Welp: ‘Vogue’ Once Again Credits Kim Kardashian For Starting A Trend Black Women Have Been On For Decades

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: Kim Kardashian is seen on March 05, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

First “boxer braids,” now this.

Published 5 hours ago

Vogue has a history of Christopher Columbusing credit to white celebrities for trends people of color began way prior and they’re doing it again with the Kardashians.

In a Friday (March 15) article, the fashion and lifestyle magazine credited Kim Kardashian for bringing back crimped hair. The reality star and businesswoman rocked a mix of kanekalon and yaki ponytails during fashion month and Chance The Rapper’s wedding, among other public sightings.

While styles do come back-and-forth into trendiness, crimped hair has never really departed from the mainstream. As Vibe notes, Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj and countless others have rocked the look numerous times over the years. Social media users also caught wind on Vogue’s post and criticized them, including actor O’Shea Jackson Jr.

“Maaaaaaan come on now. Come ooooon now. Bringing it back? Vogue stop this,” he tweeted under the article.

This isn’t the first time Vogue is accused of cultural appropriation. Just last October the magazine published a photo of Kendall Jenner in a hairstyle resembling an Afro.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

