Gabrielle Union Makes Peace With Her No-Makeup Struggles For PEOPLE's 'Beautiful Issue'

For the second time, Gabrielle Union is breaking beauty barriers by going makeup-free for PEOPLE’s “Beautiful Issue,”— but this time around, she’s serving her natural beauty with far more confidence!
According to the “Being Mary Jane” actress, while doing her first makeup-free photo shoot with the magazine back in 2009, she had her reservations.
“At first it was kind of terrifying, to be honest,” Gabrielle shared in this week’s issue. “I think sometimes we use makeup as a mask to insulate ourselves from reality. But once I kinda got comfortable and we were outside, it was the beach, and I had a bike, and I just let it ride. I thought the pictures turned out great and I had a great time that day.”
Ten years later, the 46-year-old and new mom to baby Kaavia James revealed thanks to self-acceptance, she feels more confident.
“Once I kind of made peace with who I am and where I’m at and being 46, I actually feel pretty, pretty solid about being back here 10 years later, shooting again with no makeup,” she said. “Because I’m finally really okay with me.”
Gabrielle went on to express how her husband, Dwyane Wade played a part in making her feel comfortable in her own skin.
“For the most part, I feel most like myself without makeup. It’s how my friends and my husband and my loved ones appreciate me most,” she adds. “Again, because I think makeup can be a mask, and I think the older we get, that we feel like the more makeup we have, the better we look. Sometimes it just looks like an older woman with a lot of freaking makeup on."
Gabrielle continued, "I’ve made peace with: this is my face and I’m okay with it. It does all right by me."
Preach, sis! Leave it to the "We're Going to Need More Wine" author to be open and honest, even though she still seems ageless!
