Kylie Jenner’s New Skincare Line Is Already Under Fire From Twitter

Kylie Jenner started with her Lip Kits back in 2017 and then expanded into Kylie Cosmetics. The 21-year-old mom most recently trademarked Kylie Baby for children’s apparel and houseware, and has now released the images for her upcoming skincare drop.

In her latest promo video, her new products are being labeled as “the best of the best,” claiming the products are, “cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben- and sulfate-free and suitable for all skin types.”

Lip Kit was super successful, which contributed to her Billionaire status, however, the skincare line may not be as lucky. Kylie is under scrutiny because of one product in particular: her $22 walnut scrub.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to let Kylie and her team know that walnut scrubs are actually really bad for your skin, comparing her product to St. Ives Apricot Fresh Skin Scrub, which contains crushed walnut shells. The drugstore product has been targeted by a class-action lawsuit claiming it tears the skin and even accelerates the aging process.

Although Kylie has a cult following, her fans were quick to call her out for being a fraud. One commenter said, “Kylie really out here releasing a skincare line as if she doesn’t get $3000 facials and treatments??? can she take a seat. y’all are so dumb if you buy her walnut scrub just because it’s got her name on it when you can find other scrubs which don’t harm ur skin in the long term.”

