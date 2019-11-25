Kim Kardashian Switches Her Stance And Reveals She Agrees With Kanye West On The Makeup Ban For 6-Year-Old Daughter

Since switching up his lifestyle and music, Kanye West’s Christian life has affected both his marriage and parenting. We all remember Kim K having to clap back at Ye for hating on her sexy MET Gala look . She has now converted to a more modest, covered up style but not without a fight. In a recent interview on Australian talk show The Sunday Project , Kim is speaking out about another argument that caused a rift in her marriage: North West wearing makeup .

When it comes to their 6-year-old dabbling in makeup, Kim eventually agreed with Kanye that North should stay away from the glam, even though she initially encouraged North expressing herself with makeup.

“About the makeup thing; I don't think a kid should really be wearing makeup either, you know? I think sometimes if you don't understand a rule, it is good to learn and ask your friends and, in my case my siblings, what they would do.”

With Kanye’s spiritual journey, the whole family has had to make adjustments. The mom-of-four admitted that when it comes to parenting with Kanye, she says, “[We] bounce ideas around and develop a way that we're going to parent and rules that we have. And we always have to stay aligned.”

