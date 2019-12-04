Bhad Bhabie Ignites The Wrath Of Black Twitter By Claiming She Has The Right To Wear Box Braids Since Black Women Wear Wigs

Written by Tweety Elitou

Bhad Bhabie is desperately in search of a life raft after she dived into extremely deep waters with her Instagram statement that downright shamed Black women who opt to wear straight-haired wigs.

"To all the black females that are saying my hair [ain’t] meant for box Braids guess the f*ck what, y'all hair [ain’t] meant to be straight but y'all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew Brazilian/Indian/Peruvian hair which [isn’t anything] like your natural hair texture at all," she posted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Dec. 3). This comment comes after being called out for wearing box braids.

The 16-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, continued, "And I don't say a god damn thing neither do the other cultures that you get the hair from," adding she's never said anything bad about girls who wear box braids. "I completely agree that would [be] out of line and cultural appropriation if I was trashing black girls for wearing braids." She concluded, "That's not the situation at all so leave me tf alone or imma start getting real disrespectful."

In a separate Instagram Stories post to her 17.1 million followers, she stated, she hopes the “bald headed hoes stay up all night thinking about this.”

With the swiftness of their keyboards, Black Twitter responded. Let us just say heated is an understatement.

“-y’all hair ain’t meant to be straight but...”I stopped reading right there. Someone educate Bhad Bhabie that any race can be born with straight hair. No specific race created straight hair & it’s not cultured like braids are. This post is a whole mess. pic.twitter.com/0VQHw0DgKR — alex (@goldikurls) December 4, 2019 i know bhad bhabie is not being blatantly and openly racist in current time on instagram with those raggedy ghetto dollar tree braids — ☽ (@slutasylum) December 4, 2019 nah but fr bhad bhabie finna be mad asl when them braids slip off her head in the middle of the night and she wake up lookin like gypsy rose pic.twitter.com/so2vL4A1dA — jor🦋 (@dababymcchicken) December 4, 2019 I hope EVERYONE knows that any race could have straight hair. It’s a hair type that anyone can have, it’s not exclusive to white women

Black women created box braids and the style was meant to be exclusive to black culture

If you want to get brave at least make sense Bhad Bhabie — Dedee 🌊. (@dedeeocean) December 4, 2019 If your not a black female your opinion on this topic invalid. Black womens get dragged for wearing fake hair and dragged for wearing their real hair. Why is it trendy and cute when a white girl wear box braids but ratchet when black girls do?? Bhad bhabie was not spitting facts pic.twitter.com/agKsrYuGg9 — sheldon (@_6gilly9_) December 4, 2019

Shortly after receiving backlash, the former Dr. Phil guest opted to bring clarity to her comments while firing back at her critics. We think it is safe to say her comments only got worse.

"First of all my comment was NOT directed towards ALL black women who wear straight hair only Towards the black women who were saying I was trying to [be] black [because] I was wearing braids," she wrote. She continued, "All I did was say back to them what they said to me by saying what they want to [be] like other cultures for wearing straight Peruvian, Indian, and other hair types."

Without any remorse in sight, the rapper recently posted an Instagram Story denouncing her fame, saying she’s “too real” and “nobody can handle the truth.” She added, “I’m back in Florida with my family living my best life. I could give two f*cks about this fame sh*t. Imma stay in Florida and live my real life. F*ck this Hollywood fame sh*t.”

Well, it doesn't look like we shouldn’t hold our breath for an apology. Sheesh!