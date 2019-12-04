Bhad Bhabie Ignites The Wrath Of Black Twitter By Claiming She Has The Right To Wear Box Braids Since Black Women Wear Wigs

Ride Or Die!: Tiffney Cambridge Declares Her Love For The Game After 15 Years Together
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Bhad Bhabie is desperately in search of a life raft after she dived into extremely deep waters with her Instagram statement that downright shamed Black women who opt to wear straight-haired wigs.
RELATED | 'Bhad Bhabie' Just Landed A $900K Beauty Deal That’s Already Made $500K In First-Day Sales
"To all the black females that are saying my hair [ain’t] meant for box Braids guess the f*ck what, y'all hair [ain’t] meant to be straight but y'all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew Brazilian/Indian/Peruvian hair which [isn’t anything] like your natural hair texture at all," she posted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Dec. 3).
This comment comes after being called out for wearing box braids.
The 16-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, continued, "And I don't say a god damn thing neither do the other cultures that you get the hair from,” adding she’s never said anything bad about girls who wear box braids. “I completely agree that would [be] out of line and cultural appropriation if I was trashing black girls for wearing braids.”
RELATED | Cash Me Ousside Girl Says Cultural Appropriation Is Ridiculous
She concluded, “That's not the situation at all so leave me tf alone or imma start getting real disrespectful.”
In a separate Instagram Stories post to her 17.1 million followers, she stated, she hopes the “bald headed hoes stay up all night thinking about this.”
With the swiftness of their keyboards, Black Twitter responded. Let us just say heated is an understatement.
Shortly after receiving backlash, the former Dr. Phil guest opted to bring clarity to her comments while firing back at her critics. We think it is safe to say her comments only got worse.
“First of all my comment was NOT directed towards ALL black women who wear straight hair only Towards the black women who were saying I was trying to [be] black [because] I was wearing braids,” she wrote.
RELATED | Lil Yachty Gifts Bhad Bhabie A $53K Diamond Encrusted Necklace For Her 16th Birthday
She continued, “All I did was say back to them what they said to me by saying what they want to [be] like other cultures for wearing straight Peruvian, Indian, and other hair types.”
Without any remorse in sight, the rapper recently posted an Instagram Story denouncing her fame, saying she’s “too real” and “nobody can handle the truth.” She added, “I’m back in Florida with my family living my best life. I could give two f*cks about this fame sh*t. Imma stay in Florida and live my real life. F*ck this Hollywood fame sh*t.”
Well, it doesn't look like we shouldn’t hold our breath for an apology. Sheesh!
(Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS