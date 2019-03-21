Danielle 'Bhad Bhabie' Bregoli's Team Iced Out Her Wrist With A $42K Rolex And Is Planning Her Sweet 16

It’s not even Danielle Bregoli 's birthday yet and she is already dripping in diamonds! Better known to her fans as Bhad Bhabie, the young star will soon be celebrating her Sweet 16 birthday on March 26, but her managers saw fit to give her an early present.

The then 13-year-old, who became infamous for her “Cash Me Ousside” catchphrase after appearing on the Dr. Phil show, received a $42,000 Rolex watch from her managers Adam Kluger and Dan Roof that was not only extremely pricey but also extremely blingy.

The stunning watch is a Mother of Pearl Rolex with a pink face. It has 15.38 carats of VS diamonds around the band and 1.5 carats of VS diamonds on the roman numerals lining the face dial, according to TMZ.

So what does the “Gucci Flipflop” rapper want to do for her birthday? She told TMZ that she would rather stay home then to have a party. “I know I probably should [have a party] because it’s my Sweet 16, but honestly this year, I would rather stay home.”

Danielle might want to keep things low key, but her team has other plans in mind for the rapper. The Daily Mail caught up with Danielle at LAX airport in Los Angeles this week, where she said her "people are busy planning a party for her."

Well, if the party budget is anything like the Rolex she was gifted, we're sure it'll be a bash worthy of MTV's cult classic, My Super Sweet 16.