'Bhad Bhabie' Just Landed A $900K Beauty Deal That’s Already Made $500K In First-Day Sales

Maybe Danielle Bregoli’s fight phrase “cash me outside" meant far more than many thought during her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil.
The 15-year-old, known best by her rapper name, Bhad Bhabie, just landed a major endorsement deal with CopyCat Beauty, and her coins are impressive!
Thanks to her massive social media following, the brand-new beauty brand signed the social media influencer to a six-month deal as the face of the cosmetic brand, paying her a whopping $900,000 plus a percentage of the sales.
And those sale percentages are surely going to pay off!
According to TMZ, the company reported the first-day sales reached over $500,000 with more than a half-million hits on its website.
"We chose Danielle for our brand because she speaks to an entire generation and doesn’t believe in hype and overpaying,” a CopyCat Beauty representative told People. “She is in it to be a visionary, not just for the money."
WOW! Looks like the Bhad Girl persona (and 15.7 million IG followers) are paying off. She’s even reportedly in the works of having her own docu-series on Snapchat called "Bringing Up Bhabie."
Talk about getting cash…
(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)
