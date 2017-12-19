Cash Me Ousside Girl Says Cultural Appropriation Is Ridiculous

The Cash Me Ousside girl, a.k.a Bhad Bhabie, has been no stranger to controversy. Ever since she went viral, thanks to an outrageous interview on The Dr. Phil Show, the 14-year-old has made headlines for a series of offenses, including violence, verbal attacks, and most recently, her new rap career. If you thought her past behavior was crazy, her latest stunt may just leave you breathless. In a recent interview with The Fader, the teen made some bold statements about cultural appropriation. Apparently, she thinks the term is nonsense.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, stopped by to talk about her rap career and the making of her singles, “These Heaux” and “Hi Bich.” But when asked about her feelings on cultural appropriation, the star just had to give her uninformed opinion. “I look at that cultural appropriation s**t and I just ignore it because it’s ridiculous, it really is,” she stated. “You cannot act a color. Do not tell me I’m acting Black because I’m not.”

Instead, she suggested her attitude and style was called “urban.” “I don’t even have a name for it, I call it, ‘me.’ How I act is me,” she continued. “I get braids all the time, you can’t tell me I’m acting Black because I braid my hair. That makes no sense whatsoever. One race does something more than another race.”