Cash Me Ousside Girl Says Cultural Appropriation Is Ridiculous

The Cash Me Ousside girl, a.k.a Bhad Bhabie, has been no stranger to controversy. Ever since she went viral, thanks to an outrageous interview on The Dr. Phil Show, the 14-year-old has made headlines for a series of offenses, including violence, verbal attacks, and most recently, her new rap career. If you thought her past behavior was crazy, her latest stunt may just leave you breathless. In a recent interview with The Fader, the teen made some bold statements about cultural appropriation. Apparently, she thinks the term is nonsense.
Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, stopped by to talk about her rap career and the making of her singles, “These Heaux” and “Hi Bich.” But when asked about her feelings on cultural appropriation, the star just had to give her uninformed opinion. “I look at that cultural appropriation s**t and I just ignore it because it’s ridiculous, it really is,” she stated. “You cannot act a color. Do not tell me I’m acting Black because I’m not.”
Instead, she suggested her attitude and style was called “urban.” “I don’t even have a name for it, I call it, ‘me.’ How I act is me,” she continued. “I get braids all the time, you can’t tell me I’m acting Black because I braid my hair. That makes no sense whatsoever. One race does something more than another race.”
And it didn’t stop there. She then attempted to provide an example to back up her argument. “Honestly, Asians started tattoos. Every single race has tattoos. How come they don’t tell me I’m cultural appropriating, however you wanna say it, because I have a tattoo,” she asked.
Bhad Bhabie concluded her message by advising fans to act how they want to, despite outside opinions. “If someone wants to do something they should just do it, as long as they’re happy with it,” she added. “If you’re not happy with it then don’t do it. Do what you’re happy with and not what you think who ever else is going to tell you about you ‘acting a color.’ You don’t act at all, you just do what you think is best. There’s no way to act a color, that s**t’s ridiculous.”
Someone needs to sit this girl down in a classroom and teach her what cultural appropriation actually means. Check out her full statements around the 3:33 mark in the video below.
(Photo: Mr Photoman / Splash News)
