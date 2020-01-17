Rihanna's MUA Reveals The Beauty Mogul's Simple Tricks To Getting Her 'Bad Gal' Eye Makeup Look

Written by Tweety Elitou

Poised to take her dominance of the beauty industry into the new decade, Rihanna had fans crying tears of joy after kicking off the New Year with news of her newest Fenty Beauty addition, mascara! RELATED | Rihanna Sets Her 2020 Intention To Disrupt The Beauty Industry Again With Latest Fenty Product “Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too,” Rihanna captioned an Instagram post before announcing Full Frontal Mascara ($24) would be available Jan. 16.

Have you copped the "blackest black" mascara on the market yet? You ought to—especially after you hear Rih’s secret beauty trick to taking her lashes to the next level! "She's very much into mascaras that don't look grey and she hates when they turn grey,” Rihanna’s MUA, Priscilla Ono, told E! News. “So this is actually the blackest it can get, and it has a really nice shine to it, so it makes your lashes look healthy and pretty."

Priscilla then went on to share what makes the Fenty’s mascara a must-have. "The most unique thing about this is the brush. It's fat on one side and flat on the other side. The flat side is meant so that you can push up and give your lashes volume and be more precise with it," she explained. "The fat side is meant so that you can keep adding product and go thicker, thicker, thicker." So, what is the beauty mogul’s big beauty trick for her thicker and more voluminous lashes? It is quite simple. "That's Rihanna's number one thing, she likes mascaras that give you volume and life. She actually always does her own mascara when I do her makeup," Priscilla said. "She likes to take the flat side and she gets really, really close to the lash line and she wiggles her way up and separates all the lashes. Sometimes, she'll use the tip to merge two pieces together and make them spiky."

Perfection! As a bonus, Priscilla also revealed exactly how Rihanna makes her hazel eyes look more green using Fenty Beauty Flypencil eyeliner ($22)—which also made a 2020 debut!

Lots of shimmery grey eyeliner! "If you notice, when I do her makeup, I use a lot of these tones on her eyes. It makes her hazel eyes look really green," Priscilla explained. "In her waterline, instead of doing brown or black, she likes the grey. Almost every look, it's that in her waterline." She continued, "The great thing about them is that you can use them as an eyeliner pencil or you can smudge them out as a shadow. It gives you enough play time to smudge it out, but when they dry, they're not going anywhere."

As for what we can expect from Fenty Beauty in the upcoming months, Priscilla said, "Fenty is only gonna get better, cooler and easier for you to do your makeup," adding, "Because, for Rihanna, she just wants you to have a good time while you're doing your makeup. It shouldn't be complicated either, it should be fun." Knowing our favorite Bad Gal, we know it will!