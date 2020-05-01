The Big Chop! Ciara’s Son Future Gets His First Low Haircut ‘Inspired’ By The Late Kobe Bryant

Recently, Ciara shared the exciting news with her Instagram fans by posting a photo of her son crouched in front of an outdoor basketball court.

In the photo, the 5-year-old can be seen wearing a Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey as he debuts his freshly cut hair—honoring the late and great NBA star.

“I gave him that fresh cut,” stepdad Russell Wilson proudly shared in the comments. “He got inspired.”

In a separate photo, the child can be seen rocking a pair of red basketball shorts from NBA legend Michael Jordan’s signature Air Jordan collection. *Hint, Hint*

We don’t know about you, but we think it’s pretty safe to assume Little Future picked up the “Mamba Mentality” and he’s on his way to being “Like Mike.”

If so, we may be looking at the next legend on the court. How exciting! We look forward to seeing what’s next for the professional athlete in the making!