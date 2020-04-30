Photos! Ciara And Russell Wilson Throw An Elaborate ‘Frozen’-Themed Extravaganza For Their Daughter Sienna’s 3rd Birthday

Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Ciara

The proud parents pulled out all the stops with a carriage, two-tier cake, and more!

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Ciara and Russell Wilson went all out to celebrate their daughter Sienna’s 3rd birthday on Thursday!

Despite practicing social distancing at home, the proud parents went all out to ensure their daughter had the Frozen-themed birthday party of her dreams.  

“Ma Belle Princess Sienna was so Happy on her BDay,” Ciara captioned an Instagram photo showing the birthday girl smiling from ear to ear as she enjoyed the luxe festivities. “Her smile brings me so much Joy.”

In the photos, Sienna can be seen flaunting her flawless natural curls, which was formed into a perfectly round ‘fro, as she styled in a royal Princess Elsa gown.

After enjoying a day filled with Frozen-themed activities, including hanging out in her very own Disney-style carriage and castle, Sienna was all smiles as her family presented her with a giant two-tier snow cake. 

See the adorable moment when Russell, Ciara, and her big brother Future sang “Happy Birthday” to the birthday girl:

We are elated to see Sienna enjoying her big day. 

Did we mention that the cutie even received a surprise FaceTime call from Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa? What a day to remember. 

Happy Birthday, Sienna! 

(Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)

