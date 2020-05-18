Kylie Jenner Tries A New Hairstyle On Her Daughter—See Why Stormi Webster's New Look Is Going Viral!

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Kylie Jenner has definitely been staying occupied while sheltering in place with her daughter, Stormi Webster. Naturally, the social media superstar is keeping her Instagram fans updated with her new lifestyle!
“Tried a new hairstyle on my baby today,” the proud mom and billionaire beauty mogul recently captioned a series of Instagram photos over the weekend.
In the photos, the 2-year-old cutie can be seen rocking a sleek bun, which was perfectly accessorized with two colorful hair clips.
With her baby hairs on fleek and a perfectly coordinated outfit, Baby Stormi confidently snagged a whopping 8.7 million likes and countless comments from family and fans raving over the darling toddler’s new look!
“The cutest,” Auntie Kim Kardashian commented. “She’s sooo adorable,” another fan chimed in.
We see you, Stormi!
Yes, Stormi already has the swag of her dad Travis Scott, and the fashion and beauty sense of her mom. No doubt, these photos solidify our point!
(Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images)
