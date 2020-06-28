BET Awards 2020: Michelle Obama's Natural Curls And Simple Blazer Have Us Bowing Down

Michelle Obama At The BET Awards 2020

Our forever FLOTUS looks amazing!

Published 4 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Michelle Obama flaunted her natural curls as she presented Beyoncé with the Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards.

During her virtual appearance, our forever First Lady glowed with her curly tresses on full display. To complete her glam, Mrs. Obama rocked soft makeup and a glossy brown lipgloss. Stunning—as if we expected anything less!

Keep scrolling to see Mrs. Obama’s perfectly flowing ‘fro.

BET Awards 2020 - Michelle Obama presenting an award. (Photo: BET)
(Photo: BET)

(Photo: BET)

