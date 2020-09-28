Rihanna Claps Back At Fan For Snarky Fenty Skin Sunblock Remark

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Over the weekend, Rihanna took to Instagram to promote her skincare brand, Fenty Skin, particularly her 2-in-1 moisturizer and sunscreen.
In the photo, the multi-hyphenate mogul donned a baby pink lace bra and a Yankee bucket hat while sporting a dollop of sunscreen on each cheek. Her caption read, "Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStarts mini gang!"
However, when one fan hopped into the comments section to make a sarcastic remark, Rihanna wasn't having any of it. They wrote, "It's winter now," to which RiRi clapped all the way back.
'It's the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think that SPF is seasonal! But continue," she wrote.
Fans rushed to social media to comment on Rihanna's response. One wrote, "If Rihanna said "but continue" to me, I would turn into dust on the spot". Another said, "It's the ignorance for me. Any dermatologist will tell you to wear SPF 365 days per year."
Speaking about her skincare line during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Rihanna admitted that she used to think using SPF was a "tourist thing."
"Growing up on an island, you're exposed to the sun every day,” she told the outlet. “So you always thought that SPF was a tourist thing, and especially not for Black people."
She added, "I have learned the hard way because, over time, the sun wasn't that kind to my skin, and my skin was not that resilient. So I started to have hyperpigmentation in certain areas."
Well, Rihanna is right. The American Academy of Dermatology advises everyone to use SPF year-round.
(Photo: Darren Gerrish/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
days
COMMENTS