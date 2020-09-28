Rihanna Claps Back At Fan For Snarky Fenty Skin Sunblock Remark

Over the weekend, Rihanna took to Instagram to promote her skincare brand, Fenty Skin, particularly her 2-in-1 moisturizer and sunscreen.

In the photo, the multi-hyphenate mogul donned a baby pink lace bra and a Yankee bucket hat while sporting a dollop of sunscreen on each cheek. Her caption read, "Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStarts mini gang!"

However, when one fan hopped into the comments section to make a sarcastic remark, Rihanna wasn't having any of it. They wrote, "It's winter now," to which RiRi clapped all the way back.

'It's the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think that SPF is seasonal! But continue," she wrote.