Tristan Walker’s Bevel Presents, “Created For Kings”

Written by Tira Urquhart

Tristan Walker founded Walker & Company, a maker of health and beauty products for Black and brown people, in 2013. Growing up in a single-parent household in the projects in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, NY, Walker's mother focused on his education. So, being studious, he was accepted into an elite boarding school in Connecticut for high school. From there, Walker attended Stony Brook University in Long Island, NY and then the Graduate School of Business at Stanford in California. After working at Foursquare, he became an entrepreneur in residence with the venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz. He started Walker & Company and co-founded Code2040, an organization working to improve the technology industry's diversity.

"Why are there no products that really understood the fact that I have curly hair? The shaving products that exist cut the hair beneath my skin and that hair grows into my skin, leading to some irritation issues. That's just a really simple insight. I've also been frustrated for years about having to walk down what's called an "ethnic beauty aisle," which is always next to the beauty aisle. There's not a great assortment of products. The products are usually dirty. There's a photo on it of some 65-year-old bald Black dude in a towel drinking a Cognac, petting a tiger, and it's absolutely ridiculous. People of color spend more money on this stuff than anyone else. So I said, "I'm going to respect those things before anybody else does, and really create a long-term view around celebrating this beautiful community and culture," says Walker in a New York Times article.

Tristan Walker's Bevel is here to remind the world that Black men deserve self-care too: Introducing "Created for Kings," a new brand campaign commemorating the beauty, strength, and resilience of Black men. "Created for Kings" is the latest of Bevel's ongoing efforts to praise, protect, and provide for Black men. Throughout the year, they have taken a vocal position in support of Black men and the broader Black community by advocating for increased access to mental health resources, supporting distance learning, and supporting the beauty and barber community in the face of COVID-19. "Bevel takes great pride in playing a lead role in shaping the narrative around Black men. It is our hope that this campaign will help drive a greater appreciation for the diversity, strength, and beauty of Black men, and serve as a point of pride for the Black community as a whole." explains Tia Cummings, VP of Marketing at Walker & Company.

Bevel products are now sold in Target, JCPenny, and Walmart stores around the country. In 2018, Walker sold Bevel to Proctor and Gamble for an undisclosed amount. His reasoning was to expand its reach, and get Bevel into the hands of more consumers. He currently resides in Atlanta, GA, with his wife and two toddler sons.