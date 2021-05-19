The Obsession Is Real!: Clinique’s Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Took My Skin From Drab To Fab

The beauty space has become more saturated than ever, and with seemingly endless products to choose from, it can be a bit overwhelming to find what works best for your skincare needs. We know that researching the newest and shiniest next thing can feel daunting, so we did it for you! Calling all consumers with dry skin in need of extra help - we are confident that Clinique's new Moisture Surge 100 hour hydrator is your solution. It promises constant hydration that will last long into tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day!
As a Beauty editor, I’m tasked with trying every product that hits the market. But before now, I still had not found a moisturizer that addressed my specific skincare needs quite like Clinique’s Moisture Surge 100 Hour formula. I have such dry skin that I constantly need to reapply my moisturizer throughout the day, so I’ve been on a never-ending search for a product that keeps my skin hydrated all day long without the formula feeling too heavy or thick. Finally, I can stop taking my moisturizer to-go because Clinique's Moisture Surge 100 hour hydrator auto-replenishes throughout the day! The formula boosts my skin’s moisture by a whopping 174%, and that’s not even the best part - the formula is so lightweight that once I apply it, I don’t have to give it a second thought. I let it go to work in the background for the next 100 hours while I carry on with my week.
In our ever-shifting beauty industry, skincare has taken on a whole new meaning. For Black millennial women especially, investing in one’s skincare is a new form of daily self-care. But we don't need fancy, expensive moisturizers to know that we're giving our skin precisely what it needs. Rather, we prioritize finding a product that has quality and effective ingredients that we can identify and pronounce! The new standard is just simple, real ingredients with proven benefits at an affordable price point.
Enter Moisture Surge 100 hour! It contains Hyaluronic acid, which is a moisture-binding ingredient that helps create a "moisture reservoir" for ideal hydration. The formula also features bio-ferment, which is made of lactobacillus and responsibly sourced and certified organic aloe extract powder. Aloe water, which is water infused with aloe leaf extract supercharged to help skin absorb moisture, rounds out this new formula and puts it at the top of the hydrating hierarchy. The refreshing gel cream plumps skin from within, so your skin will have a more vibrant appearance that lasts for days to keep you fresh and face-forward.
Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour feels as good as it sounds. Its lightweight, oil-free, gel-cream texture has a cooling sensation when applied, leaving your face feeling refreshed without feeling greasy, and its smooth finish leaves your skin radiant and ready for makeup application. I know what you’re thinking – where has this been all my life?! Now, with Clinique's MS100, we can all say hello to a summer of heightened hydration and bid goodbye to our dry and drab skin of the past. (This article is sponsored by Clinique.)
