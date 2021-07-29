Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Her Limited-Edition ‘Hot Girl Sunset’ Collection With Revlon And Sells Out In Minutes!

Megan Thee Stallion was clearly overjoyed when she learned that her first makeup collection with StockX and Revlon was completely sold out within hours!
The Hot Girl rapper proudly shared the news to her loyal followers (also known as “hotties”) via a tweet reading, “Thee collection is all SOLD OUT. Shout out to all the hotties that got thee first ever beauty stock x drop.”
The big announcement comes less than 24 hours after Megan set the internet ablaze with news that she collaborated with the popular brands to drop a one-of-a-kind collection called, “Hot Girl Sunset.”
“FIRST EVER BEAUTY DROP on @stockx,” the Revlon global ambassador shared on Twitter. “Hotties each collection comes with Thee Hot Girl Sunset collection palette with 10 sunset shades, Super Lustrous lipgloss, dramatic and flirty lashes, and [a] HOT GIRL drawstring makeup bag.”
Within hours of dropping the collection on DropX, the Stockx’ secondary market site, the collection was completely sold out. In fact, it only took 4 hours to sell out of the limited edition makeup line!
In case you were wondering, the lucky Hotties who snagged the four-piece collection for $40 will be able to enjoy the rest of their “Hot Girl Summer” with two highly-pigmented palettes featuring 10 matte and shimmery shades, high-drama lashes, and a nonstick sheer gloss.
That’s some real hot girl sh*t! We look forward to seeing what’s next for Megan as a global ambassador for the Revlon brand.
