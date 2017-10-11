See Rihanna Run Errands In Couture

Our Instagram TLs were blessed twice over yesterday. No, not with the sudden announcement of new celeb twins or anything of the like. Rihanna just happened to wear two instantly iconic outfits within a matter of hours. Look what God did!

Wearing a custom Molly Goddard gown tuesdays. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 10, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

First up, we have a lush, gauzy Molly Goddard number made expressly for the bad gyal. Because she's Rihanna, she can put on a couture gown, Rollie, sunnies and sneaks and make it fashion. Like with most of RiRi's looks, we weren't ready. It goes without saying that we have our post notifications turned on for the fashion gawdess. When we got the noti mid-day that said RiRi had sent a #Navy dispatch, we figured it'd be more promo for Fenty Beauty's impending galaxy launch, due out this Friday. Instead, we were treated to this serve. It is very possible that we do not deserve this woman.

Wearing head-to-toe Burberry A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Mere hours later, she hit us with another one. Again, we weren't ready — we were still fawning over the earlier outfit. So little time, so much It-Brit fashion. Goddard, as we've previously reported, is a U.K. designer. Burberry, a historic heritage label, is about as British as fish and chips and calling absolutely every person you encounter "mate." Though Rih was in New York, on some Schrödinger's cat s**t, we are technically both everywhere and nowhere at the same time, no? All-in-all, a British-themed fashion day is always advised, even when unwarranted. RiRi proved this in a head-to-toe tartan look, the plaid pattern synonymous with Burberry. She even took a nod from the label's most recent runway, wearing this socks-and-heels combo exactly the same way it was styled at the show. Excuse us while we scour the web for an all-plaid-everything 'fit. Ta-ta for now and cheerio!

Written by BET Staff