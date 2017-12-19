See The Teeny Weeny Micro Mini Dress That Caused Some Serious Wardrobe Malfunctions For Cardi B

Usually when someone nears a nip slip on the red carpet, issa mistake. But in the case of Cardi B 's itsy-bitsy, teensy-weensy silver micro mini this weekend, it seems like the self-proclaimed "Trap Selena" was in the shmood to let it all hang out.

The Daily Mail politely reported on her so-called "wardrobe malfunction," but judging by her confidence in popping that bootay, we're gonna go ahead and assume she knew her butt was out. We mean like, you can feel a draft when something's exposed when it normally isn't... just sayin'!

So we're going to instead bill this as a body-posi moment, 'cause we feel that more accurately describes the sitch at hand. Yes, there was a near-nip-slip moment on the carpet, but, like... Cardi is a proud former stripper. Something tells us she's not bothered!

You look mad bute, Cardi. Go awf!