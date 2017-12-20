See The Sneakers Kendrick Lamar Is Making His Design Debut With

The red and white Cortez includes a “Don't Trip" tab across the laces and “Damn” written in Chinese on the toe, presumably a nod to his successful album. We are not surprise that his new collab with Nike starts with the Cortez since Kendrick often raps about the sneaker. It’s also a very popular style in his home state, Cali.

So far, most fans on Twitter feel the shoes will be dope: