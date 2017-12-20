See The Sneakers Kendrick Lamar Is Making His Design Debut With

Kendrick Lamar finally gave sneakerheads a preview on his new shoe via the ‘Gram.
The red and white Cortez includes a “Don't Trip" tab across the laces and “Damn” written in Chinese on the toe, presumably a nod to his successful album. We are not surprise that his new collab with Nike starts with the Cortez since Kendrick often raps about the sneaker. It’s also a very popular style in his home state, Cali.
So far, most fans on Twitter feel the shoes will be dope:
And others quickly shared their concerns for the slight resemblance to, hmm, bowling shoes:
The "Humble" rapper did not confirm if this is the actual shoe being released or if these are an exclusive custom design just for him. We will keep you updated regarding price and release date, but are you feeling the shoes so far?
COMMENTS