ICYMI: See Snoop Dogg's 20-Year-Old Son Cordell Broadus Looking Fine AF In His First Major Campaign

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Snoop Dogg’s 20-year-old son Cordell Broadus just showed us major swag in a MCM ad campaign.
Cordell quit playing college football in 2016 to pursue other interests, such as film and fashion, and looks like it’s paying off. He just landed his first major modeling campaign with the German luxury leather brand MCM alongside the “Golden Barbie” Jasmine Sanders for the spring 2018 Viva Life campaign.
Having walked in Philipp Plein and Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion shows last season with other celeb kids like Christian Combs and Diggy Simmons, Cordell is not new to the fashion spotlight.
Page Six reported there’s still more to come from the young model. Not only is he the face for MCM worldwide, but he also will be flexing in a Kenneth Cole campaign in February and working with Kangol for a short film. 2018 is off to a good start for Cordell.
(Photo: Araya Diaz/Getty Images)
He was compared to everything from Olivia Pope to a Batman villain.
Fetty Wap rocked this look, too.
COMMENTS