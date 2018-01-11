How Sway?! Self-Identifying White 'Trans Black' Rachel Dolezal Is Selling H&M Protest Hoodies

Like moth to a flame, this week's racism debate has pulled the otherwise dormant Rachel Dolezal out of hibernation.

In the aftermath of H&M's much-discussed catalog model faux pas — which incited ire from H&M collaborators Jesse Williams and The Weeknd yet ambivalence from the child model's mom — Dolezal has taken to hawking copies of the hoodie seen 'round the world, albeit with a more positive twist.