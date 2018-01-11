How Sway?! Self-Identifying White 'Trans Black' Rachel Dolezal Is Selling H&M Protest Hoodies

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
Like moth to a flame, this week's racism debate has pulled the otherwise dormant Rachel Dolezal out of hibernation.
In the aftermath of H&M's much-discussed catalog model faux pas — which incited ire from H&M collaborators Jesse Williams and The Weeknd yet ambivalence from the child model's mom — Dolezal has taken to hawking copies of the hoodie seen 'round the world, albeit with a more positive twist.
However, because of the nature of Dolezal's self-perceived racial identity, she actually managed to stir up some trouble with what people found to be an offensive re-design of an already offensive design. Where the H&M sweatshirt in question originally read "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle," Rachel's first stab at the redesign read "Coolest Prince in the Hood." After backlash hit, she updated the masses via Twitter that she had "cancelled printing" and swapped the word "hood" for "world."
The sweatshirts currently retail on Dolezal's website for $15 and, in the description, she details a trying experience with her son, in which a schoolmate called him a "monkey," that came to mind after seeing the sweatshirt. "Put your young prince in a hoodie that emphasizes his worth," the description reads.
There is no indication in the description that proceeds go to pro-Black causes instead of lining Dolezal's pockets. Interesting.
