See Laverne Cox Wearing A Bodysuit And Nothing Else On The Cover of Cosmo

She's making HERstory

Published 1 hour ago

Orange Is the New Black  actress Laverne Cox is making headings this week because of her amazing breakthrough of being the first openly transgender woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine. 

"I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of Cosmopolitan," said Cox on the recent Instagram post. 

Laverne bared the cover with a sexy off-the-shoulder one piece definitely catching our attention. 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Cosmopolitan Magazine, February 2018)

