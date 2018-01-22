See Laverne Cox Wearing A Bodysuit And Nothing Else On The Cover of Cosmo

Fans Freak Out As Kylie Is Photographed For Calvin Klein, Hiding Her Stomach In Every Shot With Her Half-Naked Sisters
Everyone is showing skin but her.
Orange Is the New Black actress Laverne Cox is making headings this week because of her amazing breakthrough of being the first openly transgender woman to grace the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.
"I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of Cosmopolitan," said Cox on the recent Instagram post.
Laverne bared the cover with a sexy off-the-shoulder one piece definitely catching our attention.
What do you think of her cover shoot? Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Cosmopolitan Magazine, February 2018)
