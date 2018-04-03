Sunday's Best! Your Grandma’s Lavish Church Hat Has Nothing On Baby Trylie’s Couture Easter Dress

At just 2-months-old Stormi Webster is already wearing couture. The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made her first dolled-up debut during an Easter soiree hosted by her parents.

While her Mama opted for a casual $1,250 striped Balenciaga shirt dress for the occasion, Stormi showed up fancy in a semi-traditional Easter dress. We say “semi” due to the fact that it was baby couture. Baby couture all the way from the streets of Milan.