Sunday's Best! Your Grandma’s Lavish Church Hat Has Nothing On Baby Trylie’s Couture Easter Dress

Way too fancy for egg hunting.

Published 3 hours ago

At just 2-months-old Stormi Webster is already wearing couture. The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made her first dolled-up debut during an Easter soiree hosted by her parents.

While her Mama opted for a casual $1,250 striped Balenciaga shirt dress for the occasion, Stormi showed up fancy in a semi-traditional Easter dress. We say “semi” due to the fact that it was baby couture. Baby couture all the way from the streets of Milan. 

Wearing a white, striped cradle ballerina bow dress ($273) courtesy of La Stupenderia, baby girl looked lavish while entertaining mom and dad. And although we didn’t get a glimpse of her cousins at the Easter celebration, we’re sure baby Trylie may have stolen all of the attention.

We can’t wait to see more of Stormi’s swag. Do you guys think she’ll give North a run for her money?

