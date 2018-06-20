Upgrade U! Kim K Says Hubby Kanye Trashed All Her Clothes When They First Started Dating

Did you happen to notice that Kim Kardashian’s style completely changed since she started dating Kanye West back in 2012? Well, it’s real, and we have the receipts.

According to Kim, while speaking at the BoF West Summit in California, her fashion enthusiast husband had strong opinions about her fashion choices: “I always thought I had really good style until I met my husband [Kanye West], and he told me that I had the worst style.” Now known for wearing designer ‘fits, including looks from her husband’s Yeezy collection, Kim confessed when ‘Ye trashed most of the clothing in her closet and replaced them with thousands of dollars of luxury designer pieces, she had no idea who some of the designers were.

“He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet. I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried,” the KUTWK reality star shared. “We went to the Laker game and my closet was filled back up with all new stuff,” Kim continued. “There were racks of clothes of designers I have never heard of before like Lanvin and Givenchy. I didn't know that then. I kept everything because it was really sentimental to me.” She then went on to share that she was not offended by his fashion upgrades: “I wanted to learn. I wasn't offended when he said that. When he did that he wanted to teach me.”

Recently a recipient of the "Influencer Award” award from the CFDA, the 37-year-old also admitted she had a hard time being taken seriously in the fashion world. “I went to Paris and started meeting with these people and no one would dress me at the beginning,” she confessed. “We would finally get a little in and Riccardo would dress me. He was the first person to really take a chance on me and he would teach me so much about the fits and cuts and how I should wear things.”

According to Kim, she even broke the mold and became a muse for many designers looking to design clothing for a more curvaceous woman: “And then I became really close with Olivier. None of the samples would fit me, so they started to design things that were more curvy and that would fit someone who had more of my body type.” With a testimonial like this, can we make a career suggestion for Kanye to become a closet consultant? Kris, he needs his own reality show stat!

Written by Tweety Elitou