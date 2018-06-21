Beyoncé Wears A $140K Bridal Gown In “Apesh*t” That Has A Fierce Message About Her & Jay-Z’s Marriage

When Beyoncé spoke the lyrics, “we living lavish, I get expensive fabrics,” in “Apesh*t,” a joint collaboration with rapper husband Jay-Z, she meant it! According to Page Six, Beyoncé chose to wear a white $140K haute couture bridal gown while filming in an empty Louvre, and of course like anything the Carters do, it had a meaning.

Designed by fashion designer Stephane Rolland, the costly gown was worn during a scene where the power couple stood at the pedestal of “The Winged Victory of Samothrace,” a marble sculpture of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory.

Many believe the musical icon's goal was to channel the Greek goddess, and we cannot help but agree. But could this also be a subliminal message about the status of her and Jay-Z's marriage after infidelity. We think so -- by the looks of it, they are more in love than ever. They made it through the tough part, so... victory! You may also notice that the bridal gown was accessorized to be more elaborate with a ruffled cape from Alexis Mabille Haute Couture.

Goes to show you, Yoncé is on a new level of lavish living. It's yet another victory for King Bey!

Written by Tweety Elitou