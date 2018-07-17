Malia Obama Wears A $395 Bag While Boo'd Up In Paris With Her British Bae

#Couplecam: Karrueche Destroys Little Booty Shamers In Skintight Catsuit During Date Night
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Malia Obama was spotted out with her British boo, Rory Farquharson, in Paris yesterday. The cute couple were taking a casual stroll and looked fly AF while doing so.
The 20-year-old former first daughter was seen wearing a cute romper with combat boots and a suede Mansur Gavriel bag that retails for $395. Her British bae had on a white tee, black pants and cool red, ivory and blue Adidas. Can we say #couplegoals?
Check out Malia's stylish bag below:
Don't you wish you and your boo were this fly at 20? I know I do!
(Photo: Vantage News)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
