Malia Obama Wears A $395 Bag While Boo'd Up In Paris With Her British Bae

The former first daughter gets summertime fly.

Published 3 days ago

Malia Obama was spotted out with her British boo, Rory Farquharson, in Paris yesterday. The cute couple were taking a casual stroll and looked fly AF while doing so. 

The 20-year-old former first daughter was seen wearing a cute romper with combat boots and a suede Mansur Gavriel bag that retails for $395. Her British bae had on a white tee, black pants and cool red, ivory and blue Adidas. Can we say #couplegoals? 

Check out Malia's stylish bag below: 

(Photo: Vantage News)
(Photo: Mansuer Gavriel)

Don't you wish you and your boo were this fly at 20? I know I do! 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Vantage News)

