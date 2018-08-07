Daddy’s No. 1 Fan: Travis Scott Shares Photo Of Baby Stormi In His Pint-Size Merch

Baby Stormi wanted to join her mom, Kylie Jenner, in Astroworld, so she copped some of her daddy’s exclusive tour merch.

Travis Scott was a proud daddy and decided to post his first pic of his 6-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The 26-year-old Houston rapper has never shared a photo of Stormi on social media but decided to make an exception considering she was repping his recent album release. Check out this precious photo of Stormi below: