Daddy’s No. 1 Fan: Travis Scott Shares Photo Of Baby Stormi In His Pint-Size Merch

Kylie and Stormi both took a trip to Astroworld.

Published 6 days ago

Baby Stormi wanted to join her mom, Kylie Jenner, in Astroworld, so she copped some of her daddy’s exclusive tour merch.

Travis Scott was a proud daddy and decided to post his first pic of his 6-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The 26-year-old Houston rapper has never shared a photo of Stormi on social media but decided to make an exception considering she was repping his recent album release. Check out this precious photo of Stormi below:

 

Come home my baby ready to rock and roll. !!!!

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Kylie was also repping her man's new album recently. To promote his new album, Travis released a 28-piece collection of tour merch, which are only available for 24 hours. Baby Stormi's onesie was obviously one of a kind and made exclusively for daddy's little princess.

ICYMI: Kylie decided she would stop posting photos of Stormi's face on social media, which apparently was due to threats. We think it’s because everyone thought her hot bodyguard was her actual baby daddy.

Even though we can’t see Stormi’s face, she still looks too cute supporting her daddy!

 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

