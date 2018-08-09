Angela Simmons Chose A $100 Thong Swimsuit To Slay The #LevelUpChallenge

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 23: Angela Simmons is seen on Miami Beach on March 23, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dave Lee/GC Images)

Natural bodies for the win!

Published 4 days ago

Angela Simmons is all about body confidence, and she proved it during her recent girl’s trip.

Shaking what her mama gave her, Angela took to the ‘gram to show off her best dance moves to Ciara’s #LevelUpChallenge and in our book, it’s a win.

Captioning the video, “Being comfortable in your own skin #FlawsNALL,” while the 30-year-old admits she doesn’t have the hottest dance ability, she was giving us all kinds of slay with her poolside moves. 

"Ummm where are the flaws tho," her bestie Romeo Miller questioned in the comment section of her post.

Yaas, Angie! Come thru’ serving that all-natural bawdy! 

While on vacay, the mother of one also shared this thirst-trap-worthy moment sporting a Front Paije Designs swimsuit ($95).

Want to shop the look? We found where you can get it.

TBH: You've got to love a millennial who's got a healthy love for her natural body. Just saying.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Dave Lee/GC Images)

