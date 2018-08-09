Angela Simmons Chose A $100 Thong Swimsuit To Slay The #LevelUpChallenge

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Angela Simmons is all about body confidence, and she proved it during her recent girl’s trip.
Shaking what her mama gave her, Angela took to the ‘gram to show off her best dance moves to Ciara’s #LevelUpChallenge and in our book, it’s a win.
Captioning the video, “Being comfortable in your own skin #FlawsNALL,” while the 30-year-old admits she doesn’t have the hottest dance ability, she was giving us all kinds of slay with her poolside moves.
"Ummm where are the flaws tho," her bestie Romeo Miller questioned in the comment section of her post.
Yaas, Angie! Come thru’ serving that all-natural bawdy!
While on vacay, the mother of one also shared this thirst-trap-worthy moment sporting a Front Paije Designs swimsuit ($95).
Want to shop the look? We found where you can get it.
TBH: You've got to love a millennial who's got a healthy love for her natural body. Just saying.
(Photo: Dave Lee/GC Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS