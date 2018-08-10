See The $11k Outfit Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Barbie-Themed 21st Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner celebrated in her 21st birthday last night in the most epic way possible. Besides celebrating with her 6-month-old baby, Stormi, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters kicked off her birthday with a family dinner at Craigs then headed to Delilah nightclub for a star-studded Barbie Pink-themed bash.

Kylie showed up to dinner in a custom hot pink satin oversize shoulder Dundas dress with matching Olgana Paris heels ($700) and sportin’ a long blonde ponytail looking like a Barbie herself.