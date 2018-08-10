See The $11k Outfit Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Barbie-Themed 21st Birthday Party

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 09: Kylie Jenner is seen on August 09, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

See The $11k Outfit Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Barbie-Themed 21st Birthday Party

Don't worry, there was a costume change.

Published 3 days ago

Kylie Jenner celebrated in her 21st birthday last night in the most epic way possible. Besides celebrating with her 6-month-old baby, Stormi, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters kicked off her birthday with a family dinner at Craigs then headed to Delilah nightclub for a star-studded Barbie Pink-themed bash.

Kylie showed up to dinner in a custom hot pink satin oversize shoulder Dundas dress with matching Olgana Paris heels ($700) and sportin’ a long blonde ponytail looking like a Barbie herself.

 

(Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Of course, the rest of the KarJenner gang was stylin’ for the elaborate event. Kim wore a hot pink cutout dress, Kourtney rocked a metallic purple mini La Perla dress, Khloe opted for a silver studded three-piece set and Kendall was stuntin’ in a black patent mini dress. All looking like a bunch of baddies.

a bunch of baddies 🤷🏻‍♀️ we’re 21 today

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR! WERE ALL TURNING 21!!

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

As the party went on, the lip kit mogul changed into a pink custom LaBourjoisie unitard made with 70,000 Swarovski-crystals. She paired it with a matching Marzook purse ($2,500) and pink suede Christian Louboutin heels ($700). The 21-year-old billionaire helped design the $8,000 outfit herself. She was shinin' and her bae daddy, Travis, loved it. He was seen kissing and cuddling with her throughout the night.

 

Kylie Jenner / 21st Bday Sketch / LaBourjoisie

A post shared by Style Public Relations (@stylepr) on

Kylie’s 21st Birthday Party

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

The star-studded bash included guests such as Kanye West, Dave Chappell, French Montana, her bestie, Jordyn Woods, Nicki Minaj, Draya Michelle, Winnie Harlow, The Weeknd and, of course, momager Kris and dad Caitlyn. The party had a balloon room with a ball pit and tons of confetti, and guests sipped drinks out of neon Dixie cups that said “Kylie’s 21st” on it.

 

@kyliejenner @kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on

This party looked lit AF. Are ya'll feeling Trylie's bday 'fits? Drop a line below.

