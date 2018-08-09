Kylie Jenner Shares A Rare Photo Of Baby Stormi And Her "Perfect" Full Lips

#Couplecam: See Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Flexin' On Yacht Together
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Kylie Jenner may be about to celebrate her 21st birthday tomorrow, but instead of hitting the club, the KUWTK reality star just revealed she plans to spend her evening with her baby girl, Stormi Webster.
The first-time mom recently posted a series of mommy-and-me photos on the ‘gram with her child with along with the caption, “bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi? I love you, my little angel.”
See the adorable photo below:
Bring on the baby fever!
Looks like Kylie is truly living her best life as a mommy, and we are loving every minute of it!
TBH: We are glad to see Stormi back on the ‘gram after her mini hiatus!
Now we see what Kylie meant when she said her daughter with rapper Travis Scott has “perfect” full lips.
(Photo: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for A-OK Collective, LLC.)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS