Kylie Jenner Shares A Rare Photo Of Baby Stormi And Her "Perfect" Full Lips

The new mom plans to celebrate turning 21 at home with her little one.

Published 4 days ago

Kylie Jenner may be about to celebrate her 21st birthday tomorrow, but instead of hitting the club, the KUWTK reality star just revealed she plans to spend her evening with her baby girl, Stormi Webster.

The first-time mom recently posted a series of mommy-and-me photos on the ‘gram with her child with along with the caption, “bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi? I love you, my little angel.”

Looks like Kylie is truly living her best life as a mommy, and we are loving every minute of it! 

TBH: We are glad to see Stormi back on the ‘gram after her mini hiatus!

Now we see what Kylie meant when she said her daughter with rapper Travis Scott has “perfect” full lips.

