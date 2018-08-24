Racist or Nah?: The French Open Just Banned Serena Williams From Wearing Her Signature Catsuit

#Couplecam: Future Puts A Ring On Baby Mama, Brittni Mealy On Her Birthday Baecation
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
As Serena Williams gears up to play at the U.S. Open in NYC, she has just been informed that she will no longer be allowed to wear her signature catsuit in next year’s French Open.
The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, says that they are now introducing a strict dress code to regulate players' uniforms. He feels that previous uniforms have gone too far and have been disrespectful to the game. So this means that Serena’s signature one-piece suit will be banned.
Serena recently wore the black Nike one-piece catsuit during the French Open back in May and has been wearing the uniform to avoid developing blood clots. It was designed specifically for her because she's been suffering from postnatal blood clots since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis, back in September 2017.
Fans are outraged and have taken to Twitter to express their concerns. Some feel that the president of the French Tennis Federation is being racist about Serena’s catsuit. Especially because it’s worn for health reasons.
Do ya’ll think the he’s being racist? Or the rules are the rules no matter who it is?
(Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
