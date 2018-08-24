Racist or Nah?: The French Open Just Banned Serena Williams From Wearing Her Signature Catsuit

As Serena Williams gears up to play at the U.S. Open in NYC, she has just been informed that she will no longer be allowed to wear her signature catsuit in next year’s French Open.

The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, says that they are now introducing a strict dress code to regulate players' uniforms. He feels that previous uniforms have gone too far and have been disrespectful to the game. So this means that Serena’s signature one-piece suit will be banned.