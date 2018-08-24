Racist or Nah?: The French Open Just Banned Serena Williams From Wearing Her Signature Catsuit

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 29: Serena Williams of USA celebrates her first round victory during Day Three of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

They claim it's ‘disrespectful to the game’.

As Serena Williams gears up to play at the U.S. Open in NYC, she has just been informed that she will no longer be allowed to wear her signature catsuit in next year’s French Open.

The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, says that they are now introducing a strict dress code to regulate players' uniforms. He feels that previous uniforms have gone too far and have been disrespectful to the game. So this means that Serena’s signature one-piece suit will be banned.

 

Serena recently wore the black Nike one-piece catsuit during the French Open back in May and has been wearing the uniform to avoid developing blood clots. It was designed specifically for her because she's been suffering from postnatal blood clots since giving birth to her daughter, Alexis, back in September 2017.

Fans are outraged and have taken to Twitter to express their concerns. Some feel that the president of the French Tennis Federation is being racist about Serena’s catsuit. Especially because it’s worn for health reasons.

 

Do ya’ll think the he’s being racist? Or the rules are the rules no matter who it is? 

 

(Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

