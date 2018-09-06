Happy Bey Day!: Beyoncé Welcomes 37 In All-Pink Ensemble That We're Buying Today

Beyoncé celebrated her 37th birthday in the best possible way: Boo’d up with her man, Jay-Z, looking expensive and eating well.

On the first day of Queen Bey’s birthday celebration, the Carters were spotted loving up on each other on a boat in Sardinia, Italy, acting like newlyweds! They were joined with friends to dine at an exclusive restaurant, La Casitta, on Maddalena island.