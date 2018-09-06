Happy Bey Day!: Beyoncé Welcomes 37 In All-Pink Ensemble That We're Buying Today

The Italian B-Day celebration was everything!

Published 1 week ago

Beyoncé celebrated her 37th birthday in the best possible way: Boo’d up with her man, Jay-Z, looking expensive and eating well.

On the first day of Queen Bey’s birthday celebration, the Carters were spotted loving up on each other on a boat in Sardinia, Italy, acting like newlyweds! They were joined with friends to dine at an exclusive restaurant, La Casitta, on Maddalena island.

 

Bey was sporting a two-piece Lisa Marie Fernandez outfit with a $395 daisy broderie Anglaise pouf sleeve top and $495 Nicole peasant skirt. She accessorized her outfit with $119 Adam Selman x Le Specs last Lolita sunglasses and Nannacay’s $280 Maria pink fringe straw tote.

To continue the celebration, Bey and Jay had lunch at Hotel Cala di Volpe in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, and, of course, she slayed yet another outfit.

Beyoncé is seen wearing a Caroline Constas set of a $385 bikini top and $360 matching maxi skirt with a wide brim hat and green sandals.

We love Beyoncé every year, but 37 might be our favorite year yet! What do you all think of Beyoncé’s birthday outfits?

 

Written by Gina Conteh

(Photo: Back Grid)

