She Bad!: Cardi B Sits Front Row At The Tom Ford Show With The Vogue Editor In Chief

attends the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Park Avenue Armory on September 5, 2018 in New York City.

Is she taking notes for her FashionNova line?

Published 1 week ago

Cardi B is becoming quite a fashion queen. She kicked off New York Fashion Week front row at the Tom Ford show with fashion royalty, Vogue’s editor in chief, Anna Wintour.

This 25-year-old mommy has had quite a comeback since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, two months ago. She made an appearance at the MTV VMA’s looking sexy AF, and surprised fans as she hit the stage with her hubby, Offset, at the Drake and The 3 Amigos tour. Cardi’s also been busy working on her clothing line with FashionNova and is demanding $300k per performance. She is making sure that every time she has to leave baby Kulture for work, it will be worth it.

 

 

 

The rap star looked stunning front row in a black Tom Ford gown paired with Dylanlex chandelier earrings and black Giuseppe Zanotti sexy heels. She also ditched the hot pink wig for a more sleek jet-black look. Yassss, we are loving elegant Bardi.

(Photo: Rob Kim/WireImage)
(Photo: Rob Kim/WireImage)
(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Are y'all feeling Cardi's new sophisticated look? 

 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Rob Kim/WireImage)

