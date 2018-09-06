She Bad!: Cardi B Sits Front Row At The Tom Ford Show With The Vogue Editor In Chief

Cardi B is becoming quite a fashion queen. She kicked off New York Fashion Week front row at the Tom Ford show with fashion royalty, Vogue’s editor in chief, Anna Wintour.

This 25-year-old mommy has had quite a comeback since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, two months ago. She made an appearance at the MTV VMA’s looking sexy AF, and surprised fans as she hit the stage with her hubby, Offset, at the Drake and The 3 Amigos tour. Cardi’s also been busy working on her clothing line with FashionNova and is demanding $300k per performance. She is making sure that every time she has to leave baby Kulture for work, it will be worth it.