She Bad!: Cardi B Sits Front Row At The Tom Ford Show With The Vogue Editor In Chief

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Cardi B is becoming quite a fashion queen. She kicked off New York Fashion Week front row at the Tom Ford show with fashion royalty, Vogue’s editor in chief, Anna Wintour.
This 25-year-old mommy has had quite a comeback since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, two months ago. She made an appearance at the MTV VMA’s looking sexy AF, and surprised fans as she hit the stage with her hubby, Offset, at the Drake and The 3 Amigos tour. Cardi’s also been busy working on her clothing line with FashionNova and is demanding $300k per performance. She is making sure that every time she has to leave baby Kulture for work, it will be worth it.
The rap star looked stunning front row in a black Tom Ford gown paired with Dylanlex chandelier earrings and black Giuseppe Zanotti sexy heels. She also ditched the hot pink wig for a more sleek jet-black look. Yassss, we are loving elegant Bardi.
Are y'all feeling Cardi's new sophisticated look?
(Photo: Rob Kim/WireImage)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS