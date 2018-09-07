Rooting For Everybody Black!: The Latest LeBron James Sneaker, Designed By 3 Black Women, Sold Out In Less Than 5-minutes

ICYMI LeBron James and the designers of Harlem Fashion Row teamed to create his LBJ 16 sneakers with Nike. This is the first time women have ever designed his sneakers, and let me add that they are Black women who designed the white-and-gold high-top basketball shoe. Kimberly Golson, Undra Duncan and Fe Noel worked with one of Nike's global basketball footwear designers, Meline Khachatourian, to create the iconic shoe. The LBJ 16 sneaker was released today (Sep. 7) at 10 a.m. via the Nike SNKR app, and sold out in less than five minutes! Talk about influence!

Nike caught a bit of backlash on the heels of the Colin Kaepernick campaign. But that negative press meant nothing, because people are supporting Nike now more than ever. LeBron said, “I stand for anybody who believes in change, who believes in a positive attitude, and I believe and I stand with Nike every day, all day.”

What was Nike thinking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2018

The latest campaign is called “STRONGEST” and features photos of his wife, Savannah, his 3-year-old daughter, Zhuri, and his mom, Gloria, as well as Serena Williams, Lena Laithe, and 11 other influential Black women. LeBron made a speech at the HFR awards (where the shoe was unveiled), and talked about how important it is to reach back and give opportunities to the people around him. Which he’s done by opening his Charter school for 3rd and 4th graders in his home town of Akron, Ohio. He also talked about how important Black women are to our community. He gushed about little Zhuri changing him and making him more of a gentleman and how his wife, Savannah, was actually shooting with him in the gym despite his homie Rick Ross' song, and sang all the praise to his mom, Gloria, a 16-year-old teen-mom who really showed him strength and perseverance, that anything is possible when you put your mind to it.

So, cheers to LeBron James for seeing strength in Black women, and a round of applause to Nike for pushing past the norm and believing in diversity and social issues. Now, let’s hope they re-release them so we can get a pair!

Written by Tira Urquhart