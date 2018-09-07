Twinning And Winning: Serena Williams' Former Doubles Partner, Alexis, Wears Mini Matching Tutu

Serena Williams can’t bring her ex-doubles partner to every match, but her mini-me, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., can still rock a matching ‘fit to show her momma some support.

We're pretty sure Serena Williams is a super mom. After giving birth just one year ago, this working mom has been killing it out on the court. After her recent win against Anastasija Sevastova, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took to the ‘gram to show off her 1-year-old daughter’s adorable outfit. See the super cute photo of Alexis Jr. in her own "Queen" look below: