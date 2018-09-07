Twinning And Winning: Serena Williams' Former Doubles Partner, Alexis, Wears Mini Matching Tutu

on Day One of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Wow. Remember when they won the Australian Open together?

Published 1 week ago

Serena Williams can’t bring her ex-doubles partner to every match, but her mini-me, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., can still rock a matching ‘fit to show her momma some support.

We're pretty sure Serena Williams is a super mom. After giving birth just one year ago, this working mom has been killing it out on the court. After her recent win against Anastasija Sevastova, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took to the ‘gram to show off her 1-year-old daughter’s adorable outfit. See the super cute photo of Alexis Jr. in her own "Queen" look below:

 

“Did Momma win?”

ICYMI: Serena Williams clapped back at the French Tennis Federation’s decision to ban her famous Wakanda-style catsuit, which she wore to prevent blood clots, by wearing her own line of tutus in collaboration with OFF-WHITE and Nike during the U.S. Open. 

Now, baby Alexis Olympia has a matching OFF-WHITE tutu to go with her recently gifted sneakers to wear with her mom at the winners podium. Do you think we’ll see a Serena Williams mommy-and-me collection in the future?

 

(Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

