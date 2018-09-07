Twinning And Winning: Serena Williams' Former Doubles Partner, Alexis, Wears Mini Matching Tutu

New Couple Alert? Tory Lanez 'Supports' A Topless Joseline Hernandez
Serena Williams can’t bring her ex-doubles partner to every match, but her mini-me, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., can still rock a matching ‘fit to show her momma some support.
We're pretty sure Serena Williams is a super mom. After giving birth just one year ago, this working mom has been killing it out on the court. After her recent win against Anastasija Sevastova, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took to the ‘gram to show off her 1-year-old daughter’s adorable outfit. See the super cute photo of Alexis Jr. in her own "Queen" look below:
ICYMI: Serena Williams clapped back at the French Tennis Federation’s decision to ban her famous Wakanda-style catsuit, which she wore to prevent blood clots, by wearing her own line of tutus in collaboration with OFF-WHITE and Nike during the U.S. Open.
Now, baby Alexis Olympia has a matching OFF-WHITE tutu to go with her recently gifted sneakers to wear with her mom at the winners podium. Do you think we’ll see a Serena Williams mommy-and-me collection in the future?
(Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images)
