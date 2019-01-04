Beyoncé Wore A $15k Couture Designer Gown To Renew Her Vows With Jay-Z

“You effed up the first stone, we had to get remarried.” Those were Beyoncé’s lyrics in the Lovehappy song off the Carters' latest album.

Back in September 2018, Beyoncé revealed that she and her hubby, Jay-Z, renewed their vows at some point in the last 12 months in order to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. And although we saw a clip of the breathtaking ceremony during their OTRII tour, we recently got a glimpse of the full-length wedding gown in an Instagram post showcasing her highlights of 2018.

Take a look at the video below.