Beyoncé Wore A $15k Couture Designer Gown To Renew Her Vows With Jay-Z

“You effed up the first stone, we had to get remarried.”

“You effed up the first stone, we had to get remarried.” Those were Beyoncé’s lyrics in the Lovehappy song off the Carters' latest album.

Back in September 2018, Beyoncé revealed that she and her hubby, Jay-Z, renewed their vows at some point in the last 12 months in order to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. And although we saw a clip of the breathtaking ceremony during their OTRII tour, we recently got a glimpse of the full-length wedding gown in an Instagram post showcasing her highlights of 2018.

While most women go for a more modest dress the second time around, Bey wouldn’t be the "Queen" if she played small.

In her true fashion, the 37-year-old superstar opted for a $15,000 couture gown by Israeli designer Galia Lahav. The off-the-shoulder “Thelma” gown features sheer sleeves and cutouts, a corseted bodice, Swarovski crystals and pearls embellishments and a detachable bustle train.

 

According to the designer, the dress is from the “Victorian Affinity” collection, “which is inspired by Queen Victoria’s wedding dress.”

The couture gown is made-to-order and is designed specifically for you based on your exact measurements.

Would you drop $15,000 on a wedding gown to look like Queen Bey? Drop a line below. 

Written by Tira Urquhart

(Photo: Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

