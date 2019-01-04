Beyoncé Wore A $15k Couture Designer Gown To Renew Her Vows With Jay-Z

Tekashi69 Gets A Jail Visit And A Handful Of Booty From His Ride Or Die
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
“You effed up the first stone, we had to get remarried.” Those were Beyoncé’s lyrics in the Lovehappy song off the Carters' latest album.
Back in September 2018, Beyoncé revealed that she and her hubby, Jay-Z, renewed their vows at some point in the last 12 months in order to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. And although we saw a clip of the breathtaking ceremony during their OTRII tour, we recently got a glimpse of the full-length wedding gown in an Instagram post showcasing her highlights of 2018.
Take a look at the video below.
While most women go for a more modest dress the second time around, Bey wouldn’t be the "Queen" if she played small.
In her true fashion, the 37-year-old superstar opted for a $15,000 couture gown by Israeli designer Galia Lahav. The off-the-shoulder “Thelma” gown features sheer sleeves and cutouts, a corseted bodice, Swarovski crystals and pearls embellishments and a detachable bustle train.
According to the designer, the dress is from the “Victorian Affinity” collection, “which is inspired by Queen Victoria’s wedding dress.”
The couture gown is made-to-order and is designed specifically for you based on your exact measurements.
Would you drop $15,000 on a wedding gown to look like Queen Bey? Drop a line below.
(Photo: Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS