Burberry And Riccardo Tisci Issues An Apology For 'Noose' Hoodie

In recent weeks, we've watched Gucci, Prada, and Moncler receive backlash for their racist and bigoted fashion choices. Yes, they have since apologized and even started a "diversity council," but there is still a disconnect in luxury fashion when it comes to producing styles that are insensitive to certain ethnicities and cultures. Most recently, Burberry debuted a hoodie with a tie resembling a noose around the neck. Take a look at the style below.

(Photo: Vogue Runway)















Burberry held their FW 2019 show over the weekend during London Fashion Week lead by chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci. He designed an enormous collection consisting of 106 looks, including a hoodie with a tie resembling a noose. A model, Liz Kennedy, who walked in the show, noticed the look backstage and wasted no time taking to social media to post her outrage for the iconic brand glamourizing suicide. See her Instagram post below.

Although Ricardo Tisci and Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti responded with apologies and have since removed the hoodie from the collection, celebrities such as T.I. have taken to Instagram to discuss the ongoing issue with luxury brands being insensitive, saying, "These are not coincidences."

Will these brands ever get it?

Written by BET Staff