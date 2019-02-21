Barack Obama Proves Once Again That His Swag Is Incomparable In A Custom Embroidered ‘44’ Bomber Jacket

At one of the most anticipated games of college basketball season, Barack Obama was the main attraction with his cool courtside fashion moment. Last night’s (Feb 20) Duke University vs. University of North Carolina college basketball game was surrounded by some fashion highs as well as some fashion lows. Top prospect Duke player freshmen Zion Williamson was injured and forced out of the game after his Nike PG 2.5 sneakers blew out 36 seconds into the game.

Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player. Wishing him a speedy recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2019

While our former president had a front row seat to the footwear mishap, most in the crowd, as well as on the internet, were in a frenzy over our forever POTUS’ slam dunk in terms of courtside fashion!

Both Barack and his style savvy wife, Michelle Obama, have proven over and over again they can now truly stunt being free from the White House fashion restriction. Obama elevated this classic dad jacket by sporting an all-black look featuring a custom embroidered, slim-fit black bomber from Rag & Bone. From his suave suits while in office to his swift evolution as a “cool dad” style icon, Obama can literally do no wrong in the fashion department. The jacket, retailing at $595, is a piece that will definitely be flying off the shelves of other retailers carrying similar styles. And we’re pretty sure fellas and ladies alike are going to be calling up their local tailor or embroiderer so they can copy this look. Check Out Obama's Jacket, As Well As Similar Styles, Below:

Rag & Bone Manston Jacket ($595) (Photo: Rag&Bone)















Alpha Industries MA-1 Slim Fit Bomber Jacket ($150) (Photo: Urban Outfitters)















ASOS DESIGN Bomber Jacket With Sleeve Zip In Black ($24) (Photo: ASOS)















DSTLD Men's Cotton Bomber Jacket In Black ($100) (Photo: DSTLD)















Topman Classic Fit Bomber ($85) (Photo: Nordstrom)















According to GQ, the founder and chief brand officer of the American brand, Marcus Wainwright, was one of the last to know that the former president was rocking one of his designs for the entire world to see. The designer says that the custom jacket was made at the end of Obama’s term as president, and he wasn’t expecting to see Obama wear it at a public event. After seeing Obama rocking his designs, Marcus summed up his initial reaction and stated, “He looked pretty f**king cool.” Marcus also added that, “The ‘44’ on the sleeve just felt like a subtle touch. Not many people could have pulled it off that way. He's got style.” We completely agree! Barack Obama continues to redefine what it means to be a man, a leader and just an everyday citizen after his two-term stint in the White House. We can’t wait to see the rest of the ways he’ll highlight his chill AF demeanor that puts the rest of the American presidential roster to shame!

Written by Gina Conteh