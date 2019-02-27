Iconic! Spike Lee's Silent Film For Coach Features Michael B. Jordan And A Message That Cannot Be Ignored

With Spike Lee winning an Oscar for his eye-opening and thought-provoking Black KkKlansman film and Michael B. Jordan playing a vigilante in Black Panther , Coach felt it was important to tap the pair, who are “two unique talents known for challenging and redefining the landscape of American film.”

The 90-second video entitled “Words Matter” has an overall Western feel featuring Michael cruising on a motorcycle in the desert wearing a black leather moto jacket ( $1,400 ) and leather pants, giving us just another reason to lust over the movie star.

Although both are staples in the movie industry, the pair are working together for the first time. Coach says, “Working together for the first time, the pair hand-picked the distinctive words featured in the narrative to champion a message they both strongly believe in.”

The video, which has no dialogue, opens up with Michael picking up rocks with the words “Hatred,” “Evil,” “Bigotry,” and “Lie," and tosses them into the desert. He then replaces the bad rocks with good rocks featuring positive words “Courage,” “Truth,” “Love,” and “Dream” to symbolize Coach's values of inclusion, optimism, and courage.

The Creed star became the global face of Coach Menswear in September and was ecstatic about partnering with Spike Lee saying, “Collaborating with the iconic Spike Lee on this short film for Coach was an inspirational experience, Spike’s art has moved the cultural dial for decades. I’m proud of the powerful messaging of this film and to be working alongside a brand that cares about putting that narrative into the world as much as I do."

Spike was also excited and says, “I’m honored to get to collaborate with Giants in their respective fields, Michael B. Jordan and Coach. It was truly a Magical Day working, shooting in the Desert. Enjoy."

The short film was released on Tuesday as the first of a series of videos surrounding Coach’s core message. Spike’s children Satchel and Jackson Lee helped their dad write the short and will be directing additional videos for Coach showcasing different points of views on why word’s matter.

Coach's message is right on time with the senseless imagery that's been floating around in the luxury fashion realm recently.