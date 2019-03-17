Reginae Carter’s Controversial Outfit Caused Her Auntie Tiny Harris To Jump In Her Comments With Disapproval

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Reginae Carter is known, among other things, as a style influence and everything she wears gets a magnifying glass.
It’s perhaps why Tiny Harris jumped into the comments of one of Toya Wright’s daughters’ latest Instagram posts. The picture Nae posted was of hear wearing a curvy pink outfit and donning a Gucci bag. Unless you’ve been under a rock, you know that T.I., Tiny and the rest of the Harris family, as well as many in Hip-Hop and entertainment boycotted the high fashion brand after the whole blackface turtleneck fiasco.
“Ok that looks new Nae,” Tiny wrote accompanied by a mad face emoji. Someone else in the comments mentioned Mrs. Harris and wrote, “Nae smiling like omg auntie I almost got away with it it’s sooo cute tho. @colormenae that b***h is fire tho sorry @majorgirl NO SERIOUSLY FU** GUCCI 💯 damn nae. 😂😂😂😂😂.”
Tiny wasn’t the only one critical of Reginae’s accessory choice. One fan commented, “SHOW GUCCI YOU GOT MORE OPTIONS…HE TREATED US LIKE WE A OPTION!”
What do you think? Was it too soon for Reginae Carter to wear a brand so many, including people close to her, are boycotting? Let us know in the comment section below.
Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS