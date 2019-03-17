Reginae Carter’s Controversial Outfit Caused Her Auntie Tiny Harris To Jump In Her Comments With Disapproval

Reginae Carter is known, among other things, as a style influence and everything she wears gets a magnifying glass.

It’s perhaps why Tiny Harris jumped into the comments of one of Toya Wright’s daughters’ latest Instagram posts. The picture Nae posted was of hear wearing a curvy pink outfit and donning a Gucci bag. Unless you’ve been under a rock, you know that T.I., Tiny and the rest of the Harris family, as well as many in Hip-Hop and entertainment boycotted the high fashion brand after the whole blackface turtleneck fiasco.

“Ok that looks new Nae,” Tiny wrote accompanied by a mad face emoji. Someone else in the comments mentioned Mrs. Harris and wrote, “Nae smiling like omg auntie I almost got away with it it’s sooo cute tho. @colormenae that b***h is fire tho sorry @majorgirl NO SERIOUSLY FU** GUCCI 💯 damn nae. 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Tiny wasn’t the only one critical of Reginae’s accessory choice. One fan commented, “SHOW GUCCI YOU GOT MORE OPTIONS…HE TREATED US LIKE WE A OPTION!”

What do you think? Was it too soon for Reginae Carter to wear a brand so many, including people close to her, are boycotting? Let us know in the comment section below.