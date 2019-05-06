Ciara Wore Her Hair In A Giant Afro With Sexy Dundas Gown To The 2019 Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Ciara attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The money-green gown perfectly accentuates Ciara's body!

On Monday (May 6), all eyes were on Ciara as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for “fashion’s biggest night out,” the Met Gala 2019. 

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Exuding elegance, the 33-year-old "Level Up" singer styled in a custom Dundas Emerald embellished gown with an ostrich feathered hem. While the dress perfectly enhanced her tiny waistline and neatly accentuated her curves, the mother-of-two's matching embellished gloves, belt, and choker perfectly finished the money-green ensemble. 

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Shimmering with success, Ciara effortlessly finished the sparkly look with an emerald crystal headpiece by House of Malakai and a pair of custom sandals by Gianvitto Rossi.

ICYMI: CATCH A GLIMPSE INSIDE THE 2019 MET GALA BELOW.

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

