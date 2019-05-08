45 And Fine! Tyra Banks Covers The 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue 20 Years After Making History

Written by Tira Urquhart

Don’t call it a comeback! The incomparable Tyra Banks is back with a Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover to die for. The 45-year-old retired supermodel made history 23 years ago as the first Black woman to appear solo on their cover back in 1997. Tira's cover comes 14 years after retiring from the modeling industry. Tyra is 45 and fine wearing a yellow Andi Bagus ($55) bikini posing in the sand on the island of Exuma in the Bahamas. See the flawless cover below:

(Photo: LARETTA HOUSTON/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED)















The business mogul is joined by Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan and S.I. Swimsuit rookie Camille Kostek. Tyra touched on her body being different now that she’s older in a video via the magazine’s Twitter account. She said, “My body's different. Booty is bigger. Everything's a little bigger.” She also says, shooting now has offered her more luxuries, like a windscreen and an umbrella to keep the sun out of her eyes. The "queen of the smize" posted a heartfelt message to her fans on Instagram saying, "This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything. #BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says! Drop mic now! @si_swimsuit 2019"

“Since Tyra’s first cover in 1996, she’s transformed herself into nothing less than a mogul, a cultural force and a supernova of inspiration and empowerment,” says SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day. “She’s kind of the Swimsuit issue ethos come to life, everything we know this franchise can be.” The photos are shot by Laretta Houston, and this Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hits stands later this week.