Watch! Kimora Lee Simmons Revives 'Baby Phat' With Her Grown-Up Daughters And Diddy's Twins By Her Side

Written by Tweety Elitou

Surprise! Baby Phat is back—and it is better than ever! Just in time for summer 2019, Kimora Lee Simmons has teamed up with Forever 21 to revive her iconic fashion brand, Baby Phat—and it’ already getting lots of attention!

(Photo: Forever 21 x Baby Phat)















Dropping the surprise capsule collaboration today (June 13), the new Forever 21 x Baby Phat collection is the perfect blend between the past and the present. Combining the nostalgic vibes of the early 2000s (think hot pink, rhinestones and the iconic cat logo) with the newness of modern style crop tops, tanks, biker shorts and sweatshirts, what more can we ask for? OK, maybe the pink flip-phone.

(Photo: Forever 21 x Baby Phat)















“Baby Phat, from its birth to what we’re doing right now, has really been a celebration of innovative women who pushed the world forward to embrace the urban lifestyle when many in the business and in society at large, did not have that vision or foresight,” Kimora said. “This was a movement. People forget that. It’s incredibly rewarding [to] work with Forever 21 to bring forward these new collections and this message now more than ever.” Promoting the limited-edition collection with their supermodel mother, Ming Lee, 19, and Aoki Lee, 16, flexing their modeling skills have us in awe.

(Photo: Forever 21 x Baby Phat)















Remember the good ‘ole days, when Ming Lee and Aoki Lee were tiny tots walking the runway with their mother? Well, they are all grown up! Keep scrolling to see the promo video for yourself:

ICYMI: Featured in the video is also Diddy’s 12-year-old twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James. Werk, girls!

(Photo: Forever 21 x Baby Phat)















Are you ready to be the cat’s meow without breaking the bank? Well, you’re in luck! Thanks to Forever 21’s accessible price point, the Forever 21 x Baby Phat collection, set to appeal to a whole new generation of “it girls,” will run you between $15 to $25. What makes this collection even more appealing is that it’s totally inclusive with sizes that go up to size 4X. Now that's purr-fect!