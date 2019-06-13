Saweetie Teases New 'Icy' Merch Wearing A Graffiti Bralette, Itty Bitty Shorts And Thigh-High Boots

If you are feeling a little chill in the air, it might just be because Saweetie is set to drop some “Icy” merch that will have you screaming that’s my type !

Recently, the 25-year-old “Icy Grl” rapper took to her Instagram to share with her 2.4 million followers that “Icy merch is coming soon.”

With over 270K likes on Saweetie’s photo teasing a sexy strapless bralette decorated with the graffiti-style words “Icy Wifey” along with itty bitty shorts and thigh-high boots, we think it’s safe to say her fans are ready!

If you were among the many waiting to get your hands on the new items, the rapper apologized for the delay, explaining, “I wanted to make sure it was perfect for y’all so sorry for the delay.”

Can’t wait any longer? Well, lucky for you, Saweetie announced her $50 signature limited-edition "Icy Chain" will be back in stock on Friday (June 14).