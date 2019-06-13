Saweetie Teases New 'Icy' Merch Wearing A Graffiti Bralette, Itty Bitty Shorts And Thigh-High Boots

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
If you are feeling a little chill in the air, it might just be because Saweetie is set to drop some “Icy” merch that will have you screaming that’s my type!
Recently, the 25-year-old “Icy Grl” rapper took to her Instagram to share with her 2.4 million followers that “Icy merch is coming soon.”
With over 270K likes on Saweetie’s photo teasing a sexy strapless bralette decorated with the graffiti-style words “Icy Wifey” along with itty bitty shorts and thigh-high boots, we think it’s safe to say her fans are ready!
If you were among the many waiting to get your hands on the new items, the rapper apologized for the delay, explaining, “I wanted to make sure it was perfect for y’all so sorry for the delay.”
Can’t wait any longer? Well, lucky for you, Saweetie announced her $50 signature limited-edition "Icy Chain" will be back in stock on Friday (June 14).
Yasss, sis! Although we know little about the upcoming collection and release date, we can’t be the only ones ready to be dripped in ice!
FYI: We will be sure to keep you updated.
Download the 2019 BET Experience app to register for Fan Fest and enter to win tickets to the BET Awards!
(Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS