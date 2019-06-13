Saweetie Teases New 'Icy' Merch Wearing A Graffiti Bralette, Itty Bitty Shorts And Thigh-High Boots

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Saweetie is seen at Revolve Festival during Coachella Festival on April 14, 2019 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

The “Icy Grl” rapper's signature limited-edition "Icy Chain" is back!

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

If you are feeling a little chill in the air, it might just be because Saweetie is set to drop some “Icy” merch that will have you screaming that’s my type!

NEW WRIST NEW WHIP RIDE AROUND DIPPED 💎

Recently, the 25-year-old “Icy Grl” rapper took to her Instagram to share with her 2.4 million followers that “Icy merch is coming soon.”

With over 270K likes on Saweetie’s photo teasing a sexy strapless bralette decorated with the graffiti-style words “Icy Wifey” along with itty bitty shorts and thigh-high boots, we think it’s safe to say her fans are ready!

If you were among the many waiting to get your hands on the new items, the rapper apologized for the delay, explaining, “I wanted to make sure it was perfect for y’all so sorry for the delay.”

Can’t wait any longer? Well, lucky for you, Saweetie announced her $50 signature limited-edition "Icy Chain" will be back in stock on Friday (June 14). 

Yasss, sis! Although we know little about the upcoming collection and release date, we can’t be the only ones ready to be dripped in ice!

FYI: We will be sure to keep you updated.

(Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

