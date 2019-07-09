Serena Williams Shocks Everyone Baring Her Bottom In Red Bottoms To Covers The Latest Issue Of Harper's Bazaar

Written by Tira Urquhart

Serena Williams gracefully covers the August issue of Harper's Bazaar. The G.O.A.T. penned a vulnerable essay discussing her 2018 controversial U.S. Open game against Naomi Osaka. Serena opted to have her photos completely unretouched for the issue, baring it all for fans. “This debacle ruined something that should have been amazing and historic,” Serena writes. “Not only was a game taken from me but a defining, triumphant moment was taken from another player,” Serena explained about the controversy.

(Photo: Alexi Lubomirski for Harper's Bazaar)















Styled by Bazaar's fashion director, Miguel Enamorado, Serena stunned as she posed in a number of gold designer looks throughout the spread. On the first cover, she is draped in a gold sequin cape by Ralph Lauren, baring her bottom and showing off her sculpted legs. Her golden hair is flowing with ease, pulling the look together with a pair of metallic gold Christian Louboutin heels. For the second cover, the 37-year-old mogul is all smiles in a gold sequin Stella McCartney gown with Tiffany and Co. jewelry. She also posed in a gold mini Tom Ford dress and a fringe mini Michael Kors frock for the inside photo spread.

Serena posted a photo to Instagram, saying, "I’m proud to use my voice and words to share an essay on the raw feelings I had during a match we may all remember. The essay and unretouched photos are live."

It took Serena a while to pick up a racket again after that incident. She sought out therapy and called Naomi to apologize for that moment. "Ultimately my daughter is the reason I use my voice, the reason I picked up a racket again," said Serena. The cover was shot by Alexi Lubomirski, hair by Vernon Francois and makeup by Tyron Machhausen. The August 2019 issue of Harper's Bazaar will hit newsstands on July 23.